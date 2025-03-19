Who is Butch Wilmore’s wife Deanna? Meet their children and family

Butch Wilmore, along with fellow NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, is set to return to Earth on Wednesday after being stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months. Wilmore is married to Deanna Newport from Helenwood, Tennessee. The couple resides in Houston, Texas with their daughters, Daryn and Logan. NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore is set to return to Earth on Wednesday.(AP)

Last month, Daryn, 16, shared a heartfelt video on social media, expressing how much her father had missed, including Christmas.

“He’s missed out on a lot. It’s less the fact that he’s up there sometimes; it’s more the fact of why. There’s a lot of politics, there’s a lot of things that I’m not at liberty say in that I don’t know fully about. But there’s been issues, there’s been negligence,” she said a video posted on February 6.

She added that her father had also missed out “Logan's senior year of high school and Daryn's college theater performances."

“I miss him so much, and I can only wait to hug his neck and see my sister graduate high school and see the show I'm in right now,” Daryn said.