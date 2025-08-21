Who is Cindy Singh, Texas woman accused of fleeing for India after son's murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman from Texas wanted for killing her six-year-old son, director Kash Patel informed on Thursday. Kash Patel gave further details about the arrest on X, stating that Cindy lied about her whereabouts and then boarded a flight to India, and it is believed that she never came back to the US ever since. Cindy Rodriguez Singh has been accused of killing her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, last seen in October 2022(ANI)

Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh

FBI’s top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

Cindy was also a part of the FBI’s Top 10 most wanted Fugitive list, according to the agency, which had earlier announced a reward of $250,000 for anyone who could provide information on her. As per Kash Patel, she is the fourth most wanted fugitive in the last 7 months.

Born in Texas

Cindy Rodriguez was born in 1985 and is from Dallas, Texas. She has brown eyes and brown hair, stands at about 5’1 to 5’3 tall, and weighs about 120 to 140 pounds.

She has a medium complexion and tattoos all over her arms and legs.

Accused of killing six-year-old son

She has been accused of killing her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, last seen in October 2022 and reported missing months after in March 2023. Following this, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asked the Everman Police Department to conduct a welfare check.

Lied to the authorities

During the welfare check, Cindy allegedly lied to authorities, claiming that the child was in Mexico with his biological father since November 2022.

However, two days later, Cindy was seen on a flight to India along with her husband Arshdeep and six children, but Noel was not one of them.

Charges of Unlawful flight and murder

Cindy was arrested by the FBI and will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. Her arrest warrant was issued by Texas authorities in November 2023, and she will also face charges of Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.

