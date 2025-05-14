Who is Kashish Chaudhary? 1st Hindu woman assistant commissioner in Balochistan

At just 25 years of age, Kashish Chaudhary became the first woman from the minority community of Pakistani Hindus in Balochistan to be appointed as the Assistant Commissioner in the restive province. Kashish Chaudhary said "discipline, hard work, and the desire to contribute to society" led her to achieve this remarkable feat. (X/@dpr_gob)

Chaudhary, a native of Chagai district's Noshki town, made history by achieving this feat. She cleared the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, which is both a personal milestone and a symbol of hope for the nation's minority communities.

Discipline and hard work

Speaking to SAMAA news, Chaudhary said that it took three years of consistent studies, at least eight hours a day devoted to preparation, which led her to achieve this success. "Discipline, hard work, and the desire to contribute to society have driven me throughout this journey," she added.

Kashish Chaudhary's father, Girdhari Lal, expressed his sense of pride over his daughter to the media. Lal, a mid-level trader, said, "It is a matter of great pride for me that my daughter has become an assistant commissioner due to her hard work and commitment."

He further added that Chaudhary always dreamt of studying and doing something for women.

'Symbol of pride for Balochistan'

Chaudhary and her father met Balochistan chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta on Monday. She told the CM that she would work toward the empowerment of women and minorities, while also looking at the province's overall development.

CM Bugti also said it was a matter of pride for the nation when minority community members get to key positions due to their hard work and effort. "Kashish is a symbol of pride for the nation and Balochistan," he added.

Part of a growing minority community

Kashish Chaudhary has managed to make her mark and is being counted among the other women from the Hindu community who achieved notable success in male-dominated fields in Pakistan, news agency PTI reported. These women have fought and overcome many cultural, religious and social hurdles to get to such significant positions.

Manesh Ropeta, in 2022, became the first Hindu woman to be appointed as the Superintendent of Police in Karachi, where she is still posted.

A 35-year-old Pushpa Kumari Kohli is serving as a sub-inspector in Karachi and exuded confidence that Hindu women hold the tenacity and intelligence to reach the top.

“I also passed the Sindh police Public Services Examination. There are many more Hindu girls out there waiting to educate themselves and become something,” Kohli, who belongs to a scheduled caste, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Suman Pawan Bodani, a native of Sindh province's Shahdadkot, was first appointed as a civil judge in her hometown in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a politician in Sindh, said he believes that young Hindu girls, with the backing of their families, have shown more leaning and initiative toward being educated and pursuing higher studies.

“Our young women are doing us proud. We have doctors, civil servants, police officers, etc in Sindh,” he said.