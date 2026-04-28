Who is Rini Sampath? India-born candidate becomes first South Asian to contest Washington DC mayoral election

In a historic first for Washington DC, a South Asian candidate has entered the mayoral race, marking a significant milestone in the city’s political history.

Who is Rini Sampath?

Rini Sampath makes history as first South Asian candidate for Washington DC Mayor.(https://riniformayor.com/)

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Rini Sampath is a 31-year-old cybersecurity expert born in Tamil Nadu’s Theni in India. She moved to the US when she was seven years old and has been a resident of Washington DC for more than a decade.

“I am a proud immigrant who moved to this country when I was 7. My family came to pursue the American Dream, and I am passionate about making that dream a reality for every DC resident,” Sampath said on X, responding to a tweet that read “go home to India.”

“I'm Rini Sampath and I'm running for DC Mayor. In DC, we have a population that's incredibly engaged with federal politics. But so many people feel completely disconnected from our local government because city leaders have failed us. I want to change that,” she said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Fix the basics’: Sampath’s DC agenda {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Fix the basics’: Sampath’s DC agenda {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sampath, a government contractor and a member of the Democratic Party, has based her election campaign on the theme 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of "A new DC". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sampath, a government contractor and a member of the Democratic Party, has based her election campaign on the theme 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of "A new DC". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her campaign focuses on addressing what she describes as the “basics” for residents of DC, including affordable housing, lowering rents, and repairing infrastructure such as potholes and broken sidewalks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her campaign focuses on addressing what she describes as the “basics” for residents of DC, including affordable housing, lowering rents, and repairing infrastructure such as potholes and broken sidewalks. {{/usCountry}}

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She also emphasises improving emergency response times for 911 and 311 services, expanding access to grocery stores and fresh food by supporting local operators and reducing regulatory barriers, redesigning streets to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit for safer and more convenient travel, and investing in cleaner, greener public spaces to make neighborhoods healthier and more livable.

“As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents. Fill the potholes and repair the broken sidewalks. Build more homes and protect our renters. Lower prices. Improve 911 wait times.”

“I'll fix what's broken, enforce what's promised, cut what's unfair, and invest in making DC work for everyone because you deserve a Mayor who keeps her word.”

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Her campaign also focuses on addressing the everyday essentials needed by students, including safe and well-maintained school buildings, stable staffing, consistent attendance, reliable transportation, and access to mental health support.

Sampath also vows to continue positioning DC as a “welcoming city,” while opposing US President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. She says she would not support voluntary cooperation by DC agencies or the MPD with immigration crackdowns that make communities less safe and less stable.

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“As mayor, I will not support voluntary cooperation by DC agencies or MPD with immigration crackdowns that make our communities less safe and less stable. There should be no data sharing between MPD and ICE, and no local resources used to facilitate fear-based enforcement actions that undermine community trust. Residents should be able to send their children to school, go to work, and live their lives without fear,” she said in her campaign statement on her website.

Her goals for the city also include affordable childcare, and cutting unnecessary high taxes currently faced by DC residents and small businesses.

Washington, DC, is heavily dominated by the Democratic Party and has not elected a Republican mayor since the mayoral elections began in 1975. Prior to that, the city was governed by a Board of Commissioners appointed by the US President.

Who are her opponents?

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Others in the mayoral race are Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton.

Sampath argues that even though she shares similar policy goals as her opponents, the city needs a mayor who isn’t going to make “false promises.”“We have a $1.1 billion hole in our budget. Our city can't even afford the programs we have now. It's irresponsible and dishonest for my opponents to promise voters new programs they know we won't be able to pay for. DC needs a Mayor who is honest about the situation and laser-focused on fixing it.”

Sampath backed by American Hindu Coalition

The American Hindu Coalition (AHC) organised a meeting of well-wishers at the 'ISKCON of DC' temple, extending its support to Sampath.

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"We are no longer just observers; we are an organised, united front ensuring that our values and our families are represented at the highest levels of local government. Rini's candidacy is a historic first, but our unity is what will make it a lasting movement," Ankur Misra, Executive Director of AHC Maryland, said in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

The primary is scheduled for June 16, while the general election will be held on November 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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