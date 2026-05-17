Shelby Campbell Michigan campaign in focus as Democrat's ‘twerking’ video goes viral; ‘not sending their best’

Shelby Campbell is running for election to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional district. As the Democrat gears up for the August 4, 2026 elections, an alleged video of hers has gone viral where the candidate can be seen ‘twerking’.

Shelby Campbell seeks to represent the 13th Congressional district of Michigan if she wins the election on a Democrat ticket. (Facebook/Shelby Campbell)

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“Michigan House Democrat candidate Shelby Campbell’s campaign strategy? Twerking for votes,” a pro-Donald Trump page wrote, while sharing the clip.

As per Merriam-Webster, twerking is defined as a ‘sexually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks especially while squatting’.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip drew several reactions which were far from flattering for Campbell. “Bro, this is her actual campaign strategy? Twerking in the living room for votes in 2026 Single mom energy mixed with OnlyFans audition. Michigan really out here picking leaders like this? Policy? Nah, just vibes and squats. The bar is in hell at this point,” one wrote. Another added “I hope whoever’s running against her on the Republican ticket in her state is hanging onto these videos that she makes for a wonderful campaign ad!!!!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip drew several reactions which were far from flattering for Campbell. “Bro, this is her actual campaign strategy? Twerking in the living room for votes in 2026 Single mom energy mixed with OnlyFans audition. Michigan really out here picking leaders like this? Policy? Nah, just vibes and squats. The bar is in hell at this point,” one wrote. Another added “I hope whoever’s running against her on the Republican ticket in her state is hanging onto these videos that she makes for a wonderful campaign ad!!!!”. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the only Campbell clip that has raised a row. On May 16, another video was shared where Campbell could be heard speaking about the female genitalia. “I am a c*nt. Great. But would you know a cl*t if you saw one?,” she can be heard saying in the alleged video.

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The person sharing it remarked “Democrats are not sending their best…”. The second video caused a lot of outrage as well.

“This isn’t authenticity — it’s vulgar and unfit for office. Congress needs adults, not this. Michigan voters deserve better,” one remarked. Another said “This is a woman running for the Michigan House of Representatives. Thank @MichiganDems for running this trash.”

Another alleged video appeared to show Campbell criticizing the US military.

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"First vile comments about Charlie Kirk, now talking down to American soldiers? We volunteered so people like her could speak freely, even when it’s disgraceful. She has since deleted it, which makes it worse. Thank you to every service member, past and present. Your service matters," a person sharing the video wrote. HT.com could not independently verify these videos. However, they have served to turn attention to Campbell's campaign. Here's all you need to know about Shelby Campbell's campaign for Michigan elections.

Shelby Campbell: All about her Michigan campaign

Campbell describes herself as a working mother raising her sons in the district she seeks to represent. She claims to be a first-generation college graduate. “I’ve been a bartender, server, certified nursing assistant and third-generation auto worker,” she's added on her campaign page.

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Campbell has been to jail, she noted, and shared four mugshots on the page. “I’ve been a tenant, landlord, and homeowner. I know housing struggles from every angle,” she also added.

“I’m not running to represent myself. I’m running to represent us—because we deserve someone who speaks our language and can translate the lived experiences of working people into real policy, the way workers communicate and solve problems every day,” her page further notes.

She is a 32-year-old and has been an assembly line worker, as per her page. Campbell studied at Hononegah High School before attending Rock Valley College. She has a Bachelor in Political Science with a Minor in Law from Wayne State University and also went to Detroit Mercy School of Law as per her page.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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