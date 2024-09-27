Who is Shigeru Ishiba, set to be Japan's next prime minister?

As Fumio Kishida ends his tenure, former defence minister Shigeru Ishida is next in line to become Japan's prime minister after he won the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote on Friday, reported news agency Associated Press. Shigeru Ishiba celebrates after his election as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)(AP)

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds majority in the Lower house of Parliament currently, effectively securing Shigeru Ishida's position as prime minister of Japan.

Also Read: Bangladesh: No Durga Puja holiday, idol immersions, demands radical Islamic group

Fumio Kishida and leader of the LDP stepped down after his term in office was plagued by several scandals.

Shigeru Ishida will likely take office as prime minister when Parliament re-convenes in October. Out of nine candidates vying for the position, Ishiba managed to secure 215 votes, defeating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi by only 21 votes.

Also Read: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire plan; Hezbollah drone unit head killed: 10 updates

Everything you need to know about Shigeru Ishida:

Early life

Shigeru Ishida was born on February 4, 1957, to a father who was a government official and a mother who was a teacher.

His father had been the vice minister of construction and later the governor of the Tottori prefecture. After finishing his schooling in the Tottori prefecture, Shigeru Ishiba moved to Tokyo and studied law at Keio University.

Also Read: Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris and JD Vance ‘boss and secretary’ during gun violence and control event

Once Shigeru Ishiba graduated he started working at Mitsui Bank until 1983 before he switched to a career in politics.

Political career in the LDP

In 1986, Shigeru Ishiba became the youngest member of the House of Representatives, contesting from the Tottori prefecture as a candidate from the LDP.

However, during his career he was often sidelined due to his view clashing with the party at times, reported news agency AFP.

This was the former defence minister's fifth attempt to lead the LDP, which is incredibly influential in Japan's political sphere, reported AFP

Over the years Ishiba had many portfolios under his belt, serving as parliamentary vice minister of agriculture in 1993, defence minister and minister for overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economy, among others.

He also briefly defected from the LDP from 1993-1996, joining the Japan Renewal Party. However, he re-joined the LDP after becoming disillusioned by the factions working against each other in the party.

Ishiba is also well-known as former prime minister Shinzo Abe's ‘rival’, as he contested against him in the 2012 elections and was vocally critical of the latter's policies.

Leading the world's fourth-largest economy, Ishiba has his eyes set on decreasing inflation, improving wages, reducing dependence on nuclear energy and addressing security threats from China and North Korea.

According to France24, Shigeru Ishiba also plans to improve Japan's low birth rate through expanding support for parents and revitalising regional economies.

After he won the party vote, he said, “I will do my utmost to believe in the people, to speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and to make this country a safe and secure place where everyone can live with a smile on their face once again.”