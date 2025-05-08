Who is the new Pope and what does Habemus Papam mean? White smoke seen in Vatican

White smoke was seen rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating that cardinals have elected a new pope on the second and final day of conclave. This comes days after Pope Francis' death. The name of the new pope will be announced later, when the top cardinal declares “Habemus Papam!” — Latin for “We have a pope!” — from the loggia of the basilica. The cardinal then reads the winner’s birth name in Latin and reveals the name he has chosen to be called. White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican(REUTERS)

Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the first American pope in history.

The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia.

What does Habemus Papam mean?

"Habemus Papam" is Latin for "We have a Pope." It is the traditional announcement made in Latin by the senior cardinal deacon from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to proclaim the election of a new pope following a papal conclave. The phrase introduces the newly elected pontiff, including his chosen papal name, to the public. For example, after Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s election in 2013, the announcement was: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam! Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum, Dominum Georgium Marium, Sanctae Romanae Ecclesiae Cardinalem Bergoglio, qui sibi nomen imposuit Franciscum” (“I announce to you a great joy: We have a Pope! The most eminent and most reverend Lord, Lord Jorge Mario, Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Bergoglio, who has taken for himself the name Francis”).

Who is the new Pope?

The identity of the new Pope has not been revealed yet. Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle appeared to be the favorites in the race.