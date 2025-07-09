Who is X CEO Linda Yaccarino and why did she resign?

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Elon Musk's X, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday and said that she is stepping down from the post she has held for "two incredible years". Before becoming the X CEO, Linda Yaccarino was running NBC Universal's advertisement business. (AFP)

While she expressed gratitude to Musk for trusting her with the responsibility of protecting free speech and transforming X into an "everything" app, Yaccarino did not mention the reason for her exit.

In a post on X, she said, "I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable."

She noted how her team has worked relentlessly "from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform".

Yaccarino said that the best is yet to come with xAI.

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏," she added.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Linda Yaccarino joined the microblogging platform X in 2023 after running the ad business at NBC Universal for more than 10 years.

Born on December 21, 1963, Yaccarino went to the Pennsylvania State University and studied liberal arts and telecommunications. The American media proprietor first joined Ted Turner's television and media conglomerate as the Executive Vice President and chief operating officer of advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions in January 1992. She worked with the firm for nearly two decades, 19 years and 11 months.

In November 2011, Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal Media as the President of cable entertainment and digital advertising sales for one year. She then became the company's chairman for advertising and client partnerships, before moving up the hierarchy to become the Chairman of the global advertising and partnerships unit of NBCUniversal.

In 2023, Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to run the show for X as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Her LinkedIn profile reads: "Behind any show, on any screen, there’s an entire economic and technology infrastructure at work. No person has had a bigger hand in shaping it than Linda Yaccarino."

It said that Yaccarino completely transformed the premium video ecosystem, which is worth $70 billion.

While Yaccarino had a big connection with the advertising community from her time at NBCUniversal, that relationship reportedly shifted after she became the CEO of X.

Under her leadership, the microblogging platform undertook a high-profile lawsuit against a major advertising industry coalition and its members, alleging that it misused its influence over marketers and ad agencies to discriminate against X, Axios reported The lawsuit even triggered an ad boycott.

Later, the Federal Trade Commission even reportedly launched a probe into around a dozen ad groups.

The legal threats given by X are part of Yaccarino's greater emphasis on a reset for the ad industry against the backdrop of the shift in society from heavily moderated speech.