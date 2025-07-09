Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of Elon Musk's X

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 09:05 PM IST

Linda Yaccarino was an advertising executive at Comcast's NBCUniversal prior to becoming the CEO of X.

Linda Yaccarino has officially stepped down as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. She announced her decision in a long X post on Wednesday.

Linda Yaccarino became the CEO of Elon Musk-owned X two years ago.(File Photo)
In her post, Yaccarino said, “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable,” she added.

Yaccarino took the top job at X in 2023 to help Musk execute his vision to transform the platform.

During her stint at X, Yaccarino has often had to deal with controversies stirred up by Musk, including his endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories in late 2023.

The company later sued numerous advertisers and an advertising group, alleging they colluded to deny X ad dollars.

Prior to becoming the CEO of X, Yaccarino spent several years modernising the ad business of Comcast's NBCUniversal.

