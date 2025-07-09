‘Comments speak for themselves’: What Trump admin said on his India-Pakistan truce claim

Ever since India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities in May, US President Donald Trump has been claiming credit for brokering the truce. When asked about Trump's repeated claims, that have time and again been denied by India, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce kept her answer ambiguous. US President Donald Trump has been claiming credit for brokering the India-Pak truce(REUTERS)

She said people have direct access to world events, and are free to form their own opinions rather than rely on commentary.

"So many comments speak for themselves. That's one of the good news aspects of our modern world is that people can see what's really occurring," Bruce said, adding that one doesn't have to rely on a comment to know the truth.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a military conflict since May 7 when India launched Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack from April 22.

After days of drone and missile strikes from both sides targeting each other's military infrastructure, India announced on May 10 that New Delhi and Islamabad has agreed to the cessation of hostilities. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri had announced that the agreement was reached following talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India.

However, Trump claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire, and in the coming days also linked the truce to a trade deal offered to India and Pakistan by him, a claim New Delhi has rejected on multiple occasions.

When asked about Trump not budging on the claim despite rebuttals, the US State Department Spokesperson on Wednesday said, "The world is playing out in front of us in real time on big screens and small screens. Everyone will have an opinion. That is an opinion. Some opinions are wrong; mine rarely are. But other people's opinions can be wrong...".

She also added that JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, was also involved in the negotiations with Pakistan and India.

However, at the peak of the India-Pakistan conflict on May 9, Vance had said the issue was ‘fundamentally none of our business’.

“We can't control these countries, though. Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan, and Pakistan has responded to India. What we can do is to urge these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we are not going to get involved in a war that is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," Vance had said.

Most recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had clarified that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached with negotiations between the DGMOs of the two countries and not any trade talk.