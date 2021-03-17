WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
A top World Health Organization expert on vaccines says people should feel reassured that even if health authorities turn up a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases are “very rare.”
Dr. Kate O’Brien, who heads WHO’s department of immunizations and vaccines, said the U.N. health agency and the European Medicines Agency are trying to investigate the possibility of a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca shots. The potential side effect has prompted some countries -- mostly in Europe -- to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A WHO committee on vaccines is looking into the issue.
“I think the reassurance to the public is that regardless of whether or not the committee ultimately assesses that there may be an association between these events and the vaccine, that in any event, these are very rare events,” O'Brien said during a Wednesday news conference.
The current “benefit-risk assessment” from the European Medicines Agency and WHO is for countries to continue giving people AstraZeneca shots, she said. Both WHO and EMA are expected to present updated recommendations on Wednesday or Thursday.
O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
“What we don’t know is whether or not that experience would be related to having been vaccinated,” she said. “The important point is that if anybody is having symptoms, any serious medical symptoms, regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated or not vaccinated, it’s important to seek medical care for the presence of those symptoms.”
The comments came at a news conference detailing how a WHO expert panel on vaccines recommended use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which has already been granted an emergency use authorization from the U.N. agency.
Dr. Annelies Wilder-Smith, a technical adviser to the expert panel, noted that studies on the J&J vaccine involving some 42,000 people turned up 10 cases of blood clotting in the placebo group -- slightly more than half of all participants -- and 14 cases among those who were administered the vaccine. She called that difference “not statistically significant.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian president Bolsonaro faces record disapproval rating over Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia 'influenced' 2020 race to help Trump hurt Biden: US intelligence report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox