e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO says 70 coronavirus vaccines in the works, with 3 leading candidates

WHO says 70 coronavirus vaccines in the works, with 3 leading candidates

Drugmakers big and small have jumped in to try to develop a vaccine, which would be the most effective way to contain the virus.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:42 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Progress is occurring at unprecedented speed in developing vaccines as the infectious pathogen looks unlikely to be stamped out through containment measures alone. (Reuters photo)
Progress is occurring at unprecedented speed in developing vaccines as the infectious pathogen looks unlikely to be stamped out through containment measures alone. (Reuters photo)
         

There are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with three candidates already being tested in human trials, according to the World Health Organization, as drugmakers race to find a cure for the deadly pathogen.

The furthest along in the clinical process is an experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, which is in phase 2. The other two being tested in humans are treatments developed separately by U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to a WHO document.

Progress is occurring at unprecedented speed in developing vaccines as the infectious pathogen looks unlikely to be stamped out through containment measures alone. The drug industry is hoping to compress the time it takes to get a vaccine to market -- usually about 10 to 15 years -- to within the next year.

Drugmakers big and small have jumped in to try to develop a vaccine, which would be the most effective way to contain the virus. Pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi have vaccine candidates in the preclinical stages, according to the WHO document.

CanSino said last month it received Chinese regulatory approval to start human trials of its vaccine. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna -- which has never put out a product -- received regulatory approval to move quickly to human trials in March, skipping the years of animal trials that are the norm in developing vaccines. Inovio began its human trials last week.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation on April 14, decision on Covid-19 lockdown likely
PM Modi to address the nation on April 14, decision on Covid-19 lockdown likely
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news