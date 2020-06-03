e-paper
WHO says anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine’s coronavirus trials to resume

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

Jun 03, 2020
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Geneva
Clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine was suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.(File photo)
         

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

“On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

