e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO says UK coronavirus testing system is ‘capable’

WHO says UK coronavirus testing system is ‘capable’

“Testing in the UK has increased, the surveillance system is capable of understanding where the UK is,” Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization told a news briefing.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Reuters | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Geneva
“The UK is listening to the science,” Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization said.
“The UK is listening to the science,” Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization said.(REUTERS)
         

Britain’s coronavirus testing programme could help to give a picture of how the virus spread of the virus in the country, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies programme, said on Wednesday.

“Testing in the UK has increased, the surveillance system is capable of understanding where the UK is,” he told a news briefing, adding that many countries including Britain had “fought hard” and were making a “steady” exit from lockdown.

“The UK is taking a stepwise approach, the UK is listening to the science,” Ryan said.

tags
top news
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In