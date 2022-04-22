WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill | 5 things to know about Paxlovid
- The WHO recommended Paxlovid over remdesivir, as well as over Merck's molnupiravir pill and monoclonal antibodies.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday “strongly recommended” the use of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid in patients with mild and moderate forms of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the highest risk of hospitalisation. The UN health agency, however, highlighted the challenges of availability and lack of price transparency in low- and middle-income countries, raising concerns that such countries may again be "pushed to the end of the queue" for accessing the treatment.
5 things you need to know about Pfizer's antiviral pill:
- Paxlovid is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets and is administered orally.
- WHO's recommendation is based on data from two randomized controlled trials showing that the risk of hospital admission is reduced by 85% following the administration of the pill in a high-risk group.
- The UN agency has recommended against its use in Covid patients at lower risk of hospitalisation, saying the benefits were found to be negligible.
- While the brand name drug, sold by Pfizer, will be included in the WHO prequalification list, the health agency said that generic products are not yet available from quality-assured sources. Generic products are the copy of brand name drugs and are available at a much lower price, making accessibility easier in low- and middle-income countries.
- According to the WHO, a licensing agreement between Pfizer and Medicines Patent Pool limits the number of countries that can benefit from the generic production of the medicine.
“WHO therefore strongly recommends that Pfizer make its pricing and deals more transparent and that it enlarge the geographical scope of its licence with the Medicines Patent Pool so that more generic manufacturers may start to produce the medicine and make it available faster at affordable prices,” the health agency said.
Biden praises Kyiv win, says Putin mistaken that 'western unity will crack'
“The Battle of Kyiv " has been a historic win for the Ukrianians, US president Joe Biden said on Friday as he underlined that Russia's Vladimir Putin was mistaken that “(the) western unity will crack " amid the Ukraine war. The US president on Thursday had announced an additional aid of $ 1.3 billion for Ukraine, which includes $800 million for military aid. The US president has not relented.
UK's Johnson says under-fire Sunak to remain finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to his under-fire finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying he will remain in his job as the country's second most powerful politician after the next cabinet reshuffle expected later this year. Asked on a trip to India whether Sunak will still be the finance minister in the autumn, Johnson said: "The answer to that is yes".
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pakistan visit not sponsored by US govt: Official
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan this week is not sponsored by the United States government, an official said on Thursday. She also met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country. "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
Earth Day 2022: Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
Russia imposes travel ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg; Canadians hit too
Russia on Thursday slapped a travel ban on US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's “military operations” in Ukraine. The travel ban also covers 27 other prominent Americans, reported news agency AFP. Among others, the US list includes ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the Russia-focused Meduza news site's editor Kevin Rothrock.
