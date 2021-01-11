IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
world news

WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China

A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)

China says a group of experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive Thursday for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would be traveling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Negotiations for the visit have long been underway, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment last week over delays, saying that members of the international scientific team departing from their home countries had already started on their trip as part of an arrangement between the WHO and the Chinese government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus coronavirus outbreak world health organisation
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.