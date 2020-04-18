e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO unsure antibodies protect against Covid-19, little sign of herd immunity

WHO unsure antibodies protect against Covid-19, little sign of herd immunity

Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, also said that even if antibodies were effective there was little sign that large numbers of people had developed them and were beginning to offer so-called “herd immunity” to the broader population.

world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:38 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Geneva
Over 2,231,438 people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide.
Over 2,231,438 people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide.(Reuters)
         

The World Health Organization is not sure whether the presence of antibodies in blood gives full protection against reinfection with the new coronavirus, Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, told a briefing on Friday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Ryan also said that even if antibodies were effective there was little sign that large numbers of people had developed them and were beginning to offer so-called “herd immunity” to the broader population.

“A lot of preliminary information coming to us right now would suggest quite a low percentage of population have seroconverted (to produce antibodies),” he said.

“The expectation that ... the majority in society may have developed antibodies, the general evidence is pointing against that, so it may not solve the problem of governments.”

tags
top news
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘innovative solutions’ against Covid-19 pandemic
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
Sealing, sanitizing, tracking: How UP’s Maharajganj became coronvirus-free
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
YouTube starts showing view counts as lakhs, crores in India
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news