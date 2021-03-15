WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

IND USA
The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency.(via REUTERS)
Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.
Reuters, Geneva
The World Health Organization appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over safety fears.

Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with the Anglo-Swedish firm's shot but Indonesia said it would wait after Ireland and the Netherlands announced suspensions on Sunday.

Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after the AstraZeneca vaccine. Iceland and Bulgaria had earlier suspended its use while Austria and Italy have stopped using particular batches.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they have no concerns.

The WHO said its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to the shot and would release its findings as soon as possible. But it said it was unlikely to change its recommendations, issued last month, for widespread use, including in countries where the South African variant of the virus may reduce its efficacy.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

AstraZeneca's shot was among the first and cheapest to be developed and launched at volume since the coronavirus was first identified in central China at the end of 2019 and is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programmes in much of the developing world. The virus has killed more than 2.7 million people.

Thailand became the first country outside Europe to delay rolling out the vaccine on Friday, when its political leaders were due to have the first shots, but the government said on Monday they would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

Indonesia, however, said it would delay administering the shot due to the reports of blood clots among some recipients in Europe and would await a review from the WHO.

The WHO had already said there was no indication the events were caused by the vaccination, a view also expressed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which said the number of reported blood clots was no higher than seen in the general population.

The handful of reported side-effects in Europe have upset vaccination programmes already under pressure over slow rollouts and vaccine scepticism in some countries.

The Netherlands said on Monday it had seen 10 cases of possible noteworthy adverse side-effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine, hours after the government put its vaccination programme on hold following reports of potential side-effects in other countries.

Denmark reported "highly unusual" symptoms in a 60-year-old citizen who died from a blood clot after receiving the vaccine, the same phrase used on Saturday by Norway about three people under the age of 50 it said were being treated in hospital.

"It was an unusual course of illness around the death that made the Danish Medicines Agency react," the agency said in a statement late on Sunday.

AstraZeneca Plc said earlier it had conducted a review covering more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the UK which had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Political Row

In Germany, the question marks over the vaccine caused a political row, with the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, saying the country needed clear guidance from its own experts.

Noting that some other EU countries had stopped using the vaccine, Soeder told a news conference: "That's why there has to be an extra clear statement in Germany: is the vaccine good or bad?"

The health ministry said the country was continuing to use the vaccine according to EMA guidelines.

The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings would be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.

Investigations into potential side-effects are complicated as the history of each case and circumstances surrounding a death or illness are examined. The Austrian authorities have said their review of the AstraZeneca batch will take about two weeks.

The EMA has said that as of March 10, a total of 30 cases of blood clotting had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in the European Economic Area, which links 30 European countries.

The WHO said that as of March 12, more than 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered around the world with no cases of death found to have been caused by any of them.


A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to a patient at a drive-through vaccination center, in Milan, Italy.(via AP)
These countries have suspended AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use

Migrant families wait for their bus at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas before travelling to meet relatives or sponsors. (AFP)
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden

Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a "very strict anti-bullying policy."(AP)
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals

The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines

"There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine," Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

