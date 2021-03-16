Home / World News / WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday
WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday

Christian Lindmeier, asked about the WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety, told a UN briefing in Geneva: "We think the committee may issue a statement by the end of the day."
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:59 PM IST
The WHO is reviewing the evidence in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, also meeting on Tuesday.

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts examining data on Tuesday from use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may issue a statement at the end of the day, a WHO spokesman said.

The European Union's largest members - Germany, France and Italy - suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by the bloc's medicines regulator into isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.

