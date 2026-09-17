Who was Noah Woods, what happened to him? All about parents as missing Suffolk child found dead

Noah Woods, a three-year-old went missing on Tuesday from Brantham, Suffolk, in England. He has now been found dead in a nearby pond.

Noah Woods, a three-year-old, was with a relative in a park before he went missing. (X/@britmatters)

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Woods was in a playground when he'd gotten separated from his relative. Police said that Woods' death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. “Our thoughts are with Noah's family and all those who knew him,” a Suffolk Police personnel said as per reports.

While authorities are yet to formally identify Noah Woods, his family has been informed. When Woods initially went missing, the entire community had joined in to search for the child. Now, it appears that the missing child drowned and died.

Who was Noah Woods?

Noah was a three-year-old child who was last seen in Merriam Close, Brantham, near Manningtree. His body was found in Decoy Pond. Noah Woods was ‘mildly autistic’ and had ‘partial hearing loss’, his father shared. He added that Woods had been ‘perfectly capable’ of everyday tasks. Notably, authorities said that Woods would not respond if his name was called due to his hearing issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Noah's father had asked search parties ‘not to enter’ the pond area, saying it had been ‘searched thoroughly since mid afternoon’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Noah's father had asked search parties ‘not to enter’ the pond area, saying it had been ‘searched thoroughly since mid afternoon’. {{/usCountry}}

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“Hi all, I am the father of Noah the boy who is currently missing, We really do appreciate all of the help in searching for our boy, could we ask for search parties to not enter the decoy pond area, this has been searched thoroughly since mid afternoon, Also the amount of bodies makes it hard to pick up the infra red signal we need (Noah’s) Thank you again for all your help, and I’m praying we find him,” Noah's father had written on a Facebook group amid the search for his son.

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It was earlier believed that Woods had run down an alley near the playground towards a housing estate. Decoy Pond was cordoned off by police tape and searches then began on Wednesday. Noah’s father had also posted on social media asking volunteers to widen their search beyond the village where possible.

Who are Noah Woods' parents?

Noah's father is Rhys Woods, but information on his mother is not too readily available. As per Rhys' Facebook profile, he likes to take care of his car.

“Does anyone know the owner of “Car spa” in manningtree? I’ve really liked using the self use part of the car wash over summer, but now the nights are drawing in, the lights are not coming on at night, Can anyone point me in the right direction and has anyone else experienced this?,” Rhys had posted in September.

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His cover photo is of Noah running in a park.

One Ruby Woods commented “so so cute,” on the photo, but it is unclear if she's Noah's mother.