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Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? Indian among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash

The Missouri crash claimed the lives of several experienced skydivers, instructors, tandem jumpers and the pilot

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 09:12 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A 24-year-old Indian technology professional, Sai Karthik Varma Datla, was among the 12 people killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in Missouri, United States, on Sunday.

Sai Karthik Varma Datla was a technology professional based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. (LinkedIn)

Datla was identified by authorities as the only Indian national among those who died in the crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, about 80 miles south of Kansas City. The aircraft, operated by Skydive Kansas City, crashed moments after take-off, killing all 12 people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the accident.

Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla?

Sai Karthik Varma Datla was a technology professional based in the Kansas City metropolitan area. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the University of Central Missouri and worked in the healthcare technology sector.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings are expected in the coming weeks, while a final report from the NTSB could take significantly longer.

Who were the other victims?

The crash claimed the lives of several experienced skydivers, instructors, tandem jumpers and the pilot, many of whom were well-known members of the regional skydiving community.

Among them was Jen Sharp, the technology director of the United States Parachute Association (USPA), who had logged more than 6,800 jumps during her skydiving career. Friends and colleagues remembered her as a mentor who played a significant role in the sport.

Dave Hershberger, a respected high school orchestra director and music teacher, was also among those killed. Family members said skydiving had become one of his greatest passions outside the classroom.

Another victim, Matthew Swope, was a cancer survivor who had completed more than 750 jumps. Those close to him said skydiving helped him regain confidence and perspective after his recovery.

The victims also included Dustin McKinney, a father of two who worked as a videographer for Skydive Kansas City; Will Fischer, 23, who was close to earning his instructor certification; and Mike Shanahan, a grandfather of six who was a familiar figure in the local skydiving community.

Others killed in the crash were Marcus Miller, Nick Nash, Dane Cordes, tandem jumpers Terry Phillips and Kathy Phillips, and pilot Jason Dahl.

 
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