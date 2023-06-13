Who's the most (and least) popular member of royal family? Poll shows Diana is…

A new poll ranked the most popular members of the royal family following the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. So who ranks at the top of the list? The new poll was conducted by Lord Ashcroft Polling in which respondents named Queen Elizabeth II as the most popular royal. The queen died on September 8, 2022, but those surveyed placed her as the most popular member with 76% votes.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The queen was like the British symbol, so when she passed it seemed she took a huge part of the monarchy with her," a pollster said. After the queen came Prince William with 64% who had earlier topped the list of most popular royal family member.

Prince William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana came in third and one percentage point behind her oldest son while William’s wife, Kate, and his aunt, Princess Anne, were viewed favorably with 62%. The new monarch King Charles came in behind them with a 54% rating.

“Diana was for the people, wasn’t she? She was like a normal person, like the rest of us. That’s why she had such mass appeal. And when damage was done to her, that’s probably why people went off Charles in their droves," a pollster said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the bottom of the poll was the disgraced royal Prince Andrew with a mere 7%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail