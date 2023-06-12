‘Perhaps she should be retitled…’: Royal fans give Kate Middleton this new name

As Prince William's wife Kate Middleton completed almost a third of her working days since becoming the Princess of Wales- 18 out of 61 - by carrying out engagements, she put the spotlight on worthy causes while also taking care of her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She carried out a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club. In May, the Prince and Princess of Wales carried out a surprise walkabout to mark the coronation, day before they stepped out with their children for a day of activity in Slough. Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)

In February, she visited the Oxford House Community Care also in Slough, and at the time it was reported that Kate Middleton took keen interest in local communities after her relocation to Berkshire.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one royal watcher joked: “Perhaps Kate ought to be retitled the Princess of Slough!,” while another said, “It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home. But they have always said that the kids come first so it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run.”

Both Kate and Prince William are hugely involved in their children as well, and are known to adapt their work schedule as much as possible according to George, Charlotte and Louis's lives.

