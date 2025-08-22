Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why Brent Hinds and Mastodon parted ways? Guitarist claimed he was 'kicked out'

ByBhavika Rathore
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 12:22 am IST

Mastodon guitarist and co-founder Brent Hinds died at 51. The band expresses profound grief over his loss after they announced their split earlier this year. 

Brent Hinds, co-founder and longtime guitarist of the Grammy-winning heavy metal band Mastodon, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 51. Hinds, who had been a key member of the group for 25 years before his departure earlier this year. WANF reported his death, citing the Fulton County medical examiner’s office.

Brent Hinds, co-founder of Mastodon, dies at 51after split was announced in March, 2025. (@bhinds/Instagram)
Brent Hinds, co-founder of Mastodon, dies at 51after split was announced in March, 2025. (@bhinds/Instagram)

In March 2025, Mastodon and Hinds announced that they were parting ways. In their announcement on social media, the band wrote, "We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours.”

Also Read: Brent Hinds cause of death: How did ex-Mastodon guitarist die? All on Atlanta motorcycle crash

Hinds says he was ‘kicked out’ of the band

While, according to the Associated Press, no reason was given for their departure, comments made by Hinds on Instagram suggested a rocky relationship between the guitarist and the band.

According to NME magazine, Hinds took aim at the band members at the members at several instances. In June, the guitarist responded to a fan who commented that they missed him in the band: "I [won’t] miss being in a sh*t band with horrible humans.”

A few weeks ago, Hinds posted a series of scathing comments on Instagram reflecting on his time with the band and revealed that he was “kicked out," as reported by the media outlet. Recalling a 2012 performance of Crack The Skye, he wrote, "My Guitar sounds great, but Troy and prawn [Brann Dailor] sound absolutely horrible… they are way out of key… embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am… but what about who they are?”

The guitarist continued, “They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world… everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key…” Hinds added, “F*** these guys… only I know who they really are… they are the biggest fans of them selves… I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting,” as reported by NME magazine.

However, in a separate post he clarified, "Not saying I can sing [though].”

Also Read: Lil Nas X hospitalized after he wanders LA streets in underwear: Watch video

Mastodon shares tribute for Hinds

The Mastodon band members shared a tribute to Hinds in a social media post. The band wrote, “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.” They shared that the members are “heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss” of the guitarist with whom they have shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many."

Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 alongside Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Why Brent Hinds and Mastodon parted ways? Guitarist claimed he was 'kicked out'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On