Why did JD Vance say that green card holders can't stay in US permanently?

US Vice President JD Vance sparked a fresh wave of concern among immigrants last week when said that even a green card holder cannot stay in America forever. While it triggered panic among many, it also raised a key question: Why? US Vice President JD Vance said that this was not about free speech but about America's national security. (AFP)

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance, whose wife Usha is an Indian-American, said, "A green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States."

A green card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, allows foreign nationals, including Indians, to live and work in the country, in this instance, the US. Despite its name carrying "permanent" in it, the card does not imply lifelong security.

Why did JD Vance say so about green card holders?

As President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration continues to take place in full swing, his VP JD Vance also made a new revelation for immigrants.

After saying that green card holders cannot stay permanently in the US, Vance added, "his is not fundamentally about free speech, and to me, yes, it’s about national security, but it’s also more importantly about who do we as an American public decide gets to join our national community."

He further said that if the President or the Secretary of State decides that a person should not be in America, then that individual has no legal right to stay there, "it's as simple as that".

His statement gained significance in the backdrop of the arrest of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who is also a green card holder. He was detained for his alleged role in the protests against the Israel-Hamas war at Columbia University last spring.

ALSO READ | Who is Mahmoud Khalil? Columbia University Palestinian activist arrested in US

In view of this, the Trump administration also moved to revoke Khalil's green card. They tried to invoke a rare legislation that was passed in 1952 under the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The law's provision states that any immigrant may be deported if the secretary of state deems their presence in the country as potentially adverse to American foreign policy.

Meanwhile, legal experts suggested that the Trump-led government has likely exceeded its authority in invoking rare legislations to justify some parts of its immigration crackdown.

Trump recently deported alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador by citing a wartime law from 1798, a move which has drawn ire from Democratic leaders and civil rights groups, a report from Reuters said.

Immigration lawyer David Leopold said that in such cases as well like those of Khalil, the administration has probably overstepped its authority, saying its moves are vulnerable to be overturned by courts.

"These are unilateral, factual determinations made by the executive," Leopold was cited as saying by Reuters.