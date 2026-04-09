Why Israel attacked Lebanon even after US-Iran ceasefire. Expert breaks down 10-minute brutal bombing

Only hours after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began on Feb. 28. Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 203 people killed and more than 1,000 wounded. Additional overnight strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly left at least seven more dead.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Choukine(AFP)

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FOLLOW: Iran US war news LIVE: Netanyahu says negotiations to begin with Lebanon, talks to focus on disarming Hezbollah

Israel said that it targeted Hezbollah leadership, saying it killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, an aide to the group’s leader Naim Kassem. Despite opening the door to negotiations, Netanyahu reiterated Tel Aviv would continue military action, saying it would strike Hezbollah ‘with force, precision and determination’.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that he had authorized negotiations ‘as soon as possible’ with Lebanon. The two countries have technically been in a state of war since 1948. A key dispute centers on whether the ceasefire includes a halt to Israeli operations against Hezbollah. Israel and the US maintain it does not, while Iran has accused Israel of violating the agreement.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Lebanese authorities have yet to publicly respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Lebanese authorities have yet to publicly respond. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More: Lebanon watches closely, Israel flags 'mistrust' for Pakistan: All eyes on US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday Why Israel attacked Lebanon - Expert weighs in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Lebanon watches closely, Israel flags 'mistrust' for Pakistan: All eyes on US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday Why Israel attacked Lebanon - Expert weighs in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The New York Times reported that Israel backed Trump's ceasefire decision, but was clear about Lebanon not being a part of the deal, citing its conflict with Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Times reported that Israel backed Trump's ceasefire decision, but was clear about Lebanon not being a part of the deal, citing its conflict with Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker spoke to Maha Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Center about Israel's move against Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker spoke to Maha Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Center about Israel's move against Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Yahya, the scale and speed of Israel’s response suggest deeper intent. “I think, frankly, if Israel were interested in weakening Hezbollah further, they would have engaged diplomatically with the government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Yahya, the scale and speed of Israel’s response suggest deeper intent. “I think, frankly, if Israel were interested in weakening Hezbollah further, they would have engaged diplomatically with the government.” {{/usCountry}}

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Instead, she argues, Israel had long been preparing for such an operation, using Hezbollah’s actions as a trigger rather than the sole cause.

Read More: Trump sets ultimatum for Europe, seeks military commitments from allies in Strait of Hormuz

“This country is literally trapped. You have Israel on one side, Iran on the other.”

The roots of the current escalation trace back to the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

“In the immediate aftermath of October 7th, Hezbollah made the decision to support Gaza by waging a low-intensity conflict on Israel’s northern borders.” That decision, she says, backfired.

“I think this is where Hezbollah completely misread the situation.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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