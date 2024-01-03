close_game
Why Kim Jong Un's sister thinks South Korean president is 'foolishly brave'

ByMallika Soni
Jan 03, 2024 04:29 PM IST

In 2021, Kim Yo Jong called Moon Jae-in “a parrot raised by America” after he criticized North Korean missile tests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong called South Korea’s president “foolishly brave” while terming his predecessor “very smart". The remarks came as a response to South Korean president’s New Year address, in which Yoon Suk Yeol said that he would bolster South Korea’s military capability and enhance its alliance with the United States amid North Korea's threats.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, is seen. (AP)
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, is seen. (AP)

What Kim Jong Un's suster said on South Korea

Kim Yo Jong retorted, “This person … has persistently called for ‘peace by force’ and got hell-bent on the beefing up of the extended deterrence and the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises, thus putting the destiny of (South Korea) on the last extremity."

She added that Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolishly brave” stance and “fanatical military confrontation posture” have led to North Korea increasing its military programs. The speech once again provided North Korea with a justification to obtain ”more overwhelming nuclear fighting capability", she said, comparing the South Korean president with his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, calling the latter “very smart and crafty.”

Her praise contradicts earlier statements in which she berated him. In 2021, she called Moon Jae-in “a parrot raised by America” after he criticized North Korean missile tests.

What South Korea said on her comments

South Korea called Kim Yo Jong's statement “an irrational claim and sophistry that makes no sense", adding that country's military will strongly and swiftly punish any provocations by North Korea.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that his country will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if “provoked with nukes” while South Korea and its allies called for "dialogue without preconditions".

Kim Jong Un told his military's missile bureau “not to hesitate (launching) even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes.”

    Mallika Soni

    

