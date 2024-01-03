Hamas leadership could be exiled from Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told the relatives of hostages held in Gaza that Hamas' leadership could be exiled from the enclave. At a meeting with the families, Benjamin Netanyahu said there is talk of the "possibility" of exiling the Hamas officials. This would include Gaza's ruler Yahya Sinwar and the head of the Izz ad Din al Qassam Brigades Muhammad Deif, Sky News reported. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said Israel was "considering making public an Israel outline for a deal".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During the meeting, news broke of the death of Hamas's deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in an airstrike in Lebanon.

The comments from Israel's premier come after a senior Hamas leader was killed in an explosion in Beirut raising concerns of regional escalation of the war in Gaza. Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas' politburo, was known as the mastermind behind its armed wing in the West Bank.

Lebanon’s caretaker premier blamed Israel saying that the attack was meant to “drag Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation" while Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said that Israeli drone struck the apartment building housing a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern suburbs. In the attack, six people included Saleh Arouri were killed.

Who was Saleh Arouri

Saleh Arouri is the most senior Hamas leader killed since the group attacked Israel on October 7 and killed almost 1,200 people. Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip has so far killed more than 22,000 Palestinians. Israel arrested Saleh Arouri in 1992 and sentenced him for 15 years in prison. He was released in 2007. Later he was detained for three more years before Israel eventually exiled him in 2010.

What about Hezbollah's position on Saleh Arouri's killing

Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israel along the border with Lebanon but the clashes have been limited to fighting in Lebanese areas that Hezbollah considers occupied.