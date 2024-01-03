HT explains| Bangladesh elections 2024: Process, parties and problems

Bangladesh is holding a national election on January 7. The country elects on national level a legislature with one house or chamber. The national parliament- called Jatiyo Sangshad- has 350 members of which 300 members are directly elected through voting. They serve for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies. The remaining 50 memberships are reserved for the women who are selected by the ruling party or coalition. Bangladesh Elections 2024: A supporter of Bangladesh Awami League party carries a giant portrait of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)

Who heads the government in Bangladesh?

The Prime Minister is the head of the government while the president is the head of the state. The latter is elected by the National Parliament and is mostly a ceremonial post.

What is the political party system in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh has an unofficial two-party system- there are two dominant political parties or coalitions. One is headed by Bangladesh Awami League and the other by Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The Jatiya Party (Ershad) has also gained electoral success over the years.

How many elections have been held in Bangladesh?

Since achieving independence in 1971, 11 general elections have been held in Bangladesh to elect members of the national parliament.

What happened in 2018 elections?

The 2018 general election was held on 30 December 2018 when the voter turnout was recorded at 80%. Bangladesh Awami League under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina won their 4th term in the polls. The party gained 302 seats while the Jatiya Party became the main opposition party with only 26 seats.

What about Bangladesh Nationalist Party in this election?

The January 7 polls are being boycotted by the main opposition- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khalida Zia. Slamming the decision, Sheikh Hasina said, "Now they are out to thwart the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7 for which they are once again burning people to death through arson violence and subversive acts." The BNP had boycotted the 2014 election but took part in the 2018 polls.