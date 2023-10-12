Why Steve Scalise hasn't assumed the role of house speaker for Republicans yet?

The race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one of the most powerful positions in the US government, has been decided by a secret ballot among Republicans. Republicans nominated Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives as they sought to heal bitter internal divisions paralyzing their domestic agenda and preventing action on the Israel crisis. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Steve Scalise, a veteran party leader and fundraiser, emerged victorious over Jim Jordan, a vocal Trump ally and conservative firebrand, by a margin of 113 to 99 votes.

The vote took place behind closed doors at the US Capitol on Wednesday, after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the Speaker role by a rebellion from the right-wing faction of the party.

Mr Scalise will now have to secure a majority of votes from the entire House, which is currently in recess, to officially become the Speaker. He needs at least 217 votes out of 435 to win the job.

Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry said that Mr Scalise had the right to “put his votes together for the floor and make sure the timing is right” and that he did not know when the House would reconvene for the final vote.

Mr Scalise said that he was confident that he had enough support from his party and that he wanted to send a message that “the House is open” in a “dangerous world”.

The Democrats, who are the minority party in the House, will nominate Hakeem Jeffries from New York as their candidate for Speaker, but he has little chance of getting enough votes to win.

The Republican Party has been struggling with internal divisions and conflicts in recent weeks, and Mr Scalise’s narrow win over Mr Jordan reflects the challenge he faces to unite his party.

Mr Jordan had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains popular among many Republican voters and lawmakers. However, this was not enough to sway the secret ballot in his favor.

Some Republicans who voted against Mr Scalise said they did so because of his endorsement by Mr Trump. Texas’ Troy Nehls said: “That’s what Donald Trump wanted.”

Others said they opposed Mr Scalise because of his stance on budget issues or because they felt the vote was “rushed” to the floor. Kentucky’s Thomas Massie said he was a “hard no” for Mr Scalise and that he believed there were at least 20 other Republicans who would also vote against him.

Mr Scalise is seen as a more conventional candidate than Mr Jordan. He has climbed up the ranks of the party leadership, cultivated relationships with various groups and interests within the party, and raised millions of dollars for Republican candidates.

Mr Jordan is known for his aggressive and outspoken style, often clashing with Democrats and establishment Republicans in congressional hearings and on television.

Mr Scalise will have to demonstrate his political skills and persuade at least 217 Republicans to back him when the House votes on Speaker. He will have to avoid the fate of Mr McCarthy, who was removed from the Speaker role by his own party members.