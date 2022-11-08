Why Ukraine is nervous about US midterm elections amid Russian invasion

Ukraine will be nervously watching the results of US midterm elections, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank based in Washington DC said. There are going to be "a lot of world leaders watching these results nervously with a sense of resignation," Ben Judah told BBC.

The sense is that Congress is losing its enthusiasm to cut huge cheques for Ukraine, he added.

“On both the further right and the further left there are questions being asked: 'When's this going to end?', 'How much money are we spending there?' And there are going to be nerves in Kyiv that the Republican-dominated Congress - if that's what comes out of the midterms - is going to try and kick up a fuss with the White House about the size of those cheques,” he said.

“It's not going to stop them being sent, but friction is inserted here,” he added.

Ahead of voting, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As in any democratic society, Ukrainians have different views on life and politics. As the case was in previous years, we felt divided arguing whether we would ever be able to stand together," Zelensky said.

“But when Russia decided to destroy our freedom and wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, we immediately got united and we keep this unity,” he added.

