Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins permission to appeal against extradition to US
world news

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins permission to appeal against extradition to US

The British court, however, refused Assange permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Reuters |

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday was given the chance to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law to Britain's Supreme Court.

U.S. authorities are seeking Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

While judges refused him permission for a direct appeal to the Supreme Court on their decision, they said his case raised an issue of legal importance that he could ask the United Kingdom's top court to rule on.

"The respondent's application to certify a point of law is granted," the court said. "The respondent's application for leave to appeal to the supreme court is refused."

RELATED STORIES

This means the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
julian assange wikileaks britain united kingdom supreme court
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP