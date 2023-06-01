Wild video captures car flying in the air after driven up a tow truck on Georgia highway, driver survives with injuries

Video of a horrific road accident in Georgia has gone viral on social media. In the scary accident which took place on a highway in Lowndes County, Gerogia, a sedan flew in the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck.

Screengrab of the horrific road accident(Twitter)

According to a report by HuffPost, a 21-year-old woman from Florida was driving the sedan. She suffered serious injuries in the shocking incident and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

In the viral video, the Nissan Altima got launched in the air and landed 120 feet (37 meters) down the highway. The accident took place on May 24.

Watch the video here:

In the video, motorists and law enforcement officials are seen watching the shocking incident unfold within seconds, before their eyes. The vehicle drives up the ramp of a parked truck, flies in the air and lands upside down. In the process, the sedan strikes another car passing by in the other lane. The Nissan tumbled over and over again before coming to a rest. In the video, a law enforcement officer whose bodycam recorded the footage, is seen running towards the vehicle to help the driver.

As per reports, cops were at the location to investigate about another accident which had taken place there. The tow truck which caused the car to fly, had its emergency lights activated while parked in the left lane of the highway.

In the wake of the accident, Georgia State Patrol Lt. Crystal Zion highlighted the importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law, in an interaction with ABC News.

“It takes out the distractions of driving fast or phones or other people in the car. Basically, you know, when you see those lights to slow down, move over,” said Zion.

Notably, Georgia's Move Over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if they see any parked emergency vehicle with flashing lights. And if it's not safe to move over due to rushing traffic, the drivers are expected to slow down and to be prepared to stop.

