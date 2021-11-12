Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Will continue efforts to strengthen ties with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan: Pakistan
world news

Will continue efforts to strengthen ties with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan: Pakistan

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country will continue with its efforts to facilitate economic assistance to Afghanistan amid the difficult situation faced by the Afghans.
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (fourth from right) with Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (fifth from left) and the envoys from the United States, China and Russia before the "Troika plus" group conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on November 11, 2021. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)/Handout via REUTERS)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Taliban leaders have reportedly received an assurance of strengthened bilateral ties with Pakistan from its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during their first official visit to the neighbouring country following the takeover of Afghanistan.

Qureshi told his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that Pakistan will continue its efforts in aiding Afghanistan resolve its humanitarian crisis, according to a report by news agency ANI that cited Turkey-based Anadolu Agency.

A statement issued by the Pakistan foreign ministry said Qureshi also promised of the country’s continued efforts in facilitating economic support to Afghanistan amid the current crisis.

“Foreign minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas (and) emphasised that peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability and spur economic activity and connectivity,” the statement read.

A 20-member Taliban delegation, headed by Muttaqi, landed in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday. They also met officials from China, Russia and the United States as part of the Troika Plus meeting that Pakistan hosted in Islamabad on Thursday

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | China to join Pakistan’s ‘Troika Plus’ meeting on Afghanistan

Afghan’s acting finance minister Hidayatullah Badri, industries and trade minister Nooruddin Aziz and senior officials belonging to the Taliban regime’s aviation ministry are part of the delegation.

The visit of the Taliban ministers came days after Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on October 21 and happened around the same time when India hosted Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

The Delhi meeting, chaired by national security officer Ajit Doval, was graced by security council secretaries of seven nations, including Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Closer coordination and efforts to tackle the fear of terrorism in the country were among several important decisions that constituted the Delhi consensus statement by the participating nations on Afghanistan.

China, which participated in the Troika Plus meeting, had pulled out from the India-hosted Delhi declaration, citing “inconvenience” due to “scheduling reasons”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban pakistan afghanistan shah mahmood qureshi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Film festival in Canada honours filmmaker Ali Kazimi with retrospective

At least 3 killed in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

China’s Communist Party hails Xi Jinping as ‘helmsman’

Canada set to welcome record number of permanent residents from India this year
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP