‘Will continue to assist, but…’: Biden warns Israel of changing public opinion amid war against Hamas

The whole world's public opinion can shift overnight, US President Joe Biden said warning Israel to be careful amid its offensive against Hamas while pressuring to limit civilian casualties in Gaza. Biden also vowed to continue providing military assistance to Israel “until they get rid of Hamas."

US President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah reception(AFP)

Speaking at the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in the White House, Biden remarked while he doesn't always agree with Israel's leaders and governmental policies, but said "Were there no Israel, there would not be a Jew in the world who is safe.”

“We continue to provide military assistance until they get rid of Hamas but we have to be careful," Biden said of US support for the war…The whole world, public opinion can shift overnight. We can't let that happen," he said. The US President's remarks came as his administration pressed for a fresh Israel air package.

Israel is conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas after it attacked and killed 1,200 people across the border and saw about 240 taken hostage.

Meanwhile, the US has also expressed concern about reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack carried out in southern Lebanon in October. Top US official John Kirby said the White House will be asking questions about it. He added that the US provides material like white phosphorus to another military expecting that it will be used for legitimate purposes.

Israel, however, said the war against Hamas will only end after it achieves the goal. Addressing a press conference, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said that he takes into consideration everything the US asks and says and takes them seriously. "We will find a way to help the Americans help us," he said.