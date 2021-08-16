Will decide on recognising Taliban govt based on 'conduct': Russian envoy ahead of UNSC meeting

Russia will not rush with the question of recognising or not recognising the new authorities in Afghanistan, expected to be led by Taliban insurgents, state-owned RIA news agency quoted Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, as saying on Monday.

Kabulov said that the Russian government first will observe the action of the new authorities closely. Only then it will make the decision, Kabulov also said as per local media reports.

This comes ahead of the emergency meeting called by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), scheduled to take place at 10am on Monday in New York. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who has repeatedly condemned the violence against Afghan civilians, is expected to speak at the emergency meeting. Estonia and Norway have requested this urgent session.

Most of the United Nations’ over 190 member countries have condemned the brutality and forced occupation of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan will meet the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday as thousands of people are trying to flee the nation fearing the violence and brutality by the group. "Our ambassador is in contact with the Taliban leadership, tomorrow he will meet with the Taliban security coordinator," Kabulov also said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The talks between the Taliban and the Russian ambassador would mainly focus on how the group will provide security to its embassy in the Afghan capital.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed its military takeover as the group captured Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country along with his family, chief of staff and national security advisor.

(With agency inputs)

