world news

Will hold accountable those involved in killing Daniel Pearl: State Department

In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan to investigate a story of terror groups' links to Al-Qaeda.
ANI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in captivity in 2002 (AP file photo).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of late journalist Daniel Pearl and assured them that the government remains committed to justice and accountability for those involved in kidnapping and killing him, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with members of the family of Daniel Pearl and their representatives today to assure them that the US government remains committed to pursuing justice and accountability for those involved in Daniel's kidnapping and murder," Price said on Friday as reported by Sputnik.

Pakistan's Supreme Court last month allowed government authorities to move Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the case of beheading American scribe Daniel Pearl in 2002, to the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the matter pertaining to the release of accused persons in the Daniel Pearl murder case, reported The News International.

Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

Officer killed, suspect shot dead: What we know about US Capitol attack so far

Third Covid-19 lockdown in France from today: All you need to know

California allows indoor events as Covid-19 cases near record low

The United States had expressed deep concerns over the release of multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Pearl. Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier talked with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and had discussed ways to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Sheikh regarding Pearl's murder case. (ANI)

