'Xi will take every data centre we don't want': Trump says Chinese President struck 'deal' with Elon Musk

Amid his push for the growth and expansion of artificial intelligence, now super intelligence, US President Donald Trump has claimed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will take "every data centre we don't want."

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the top AI bosses in the White House, Trump stated that he and Elon Musk sat with President Xi regarding data centres and the growth of artificial intelligence. (Bloomberg)

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Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the top AI bosses in the White House, Trump stated that he and Elon Musk sat with President Xi regarding data centres and the growth of artificial intelligence.

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“Elon and I sat with President Xi the other day, and he will take every data center that we don't want. He would love to have every single one, because you know why? They're smart. They want every data center," Trump told reporters, adding that Washington continues to "lead by a lot."

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{{^usCountry}} "They want it because that's great for China. Well, it's great for us, and we're leading by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. It's going to be very, very safe," the US president added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They want it because that's great for China. Well, it's great for us, and we're leading by a lot, and we're going to keep it that way. It's going to be very, very safe," the US president added. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's remarks come as the US president continues to portray a "race" with China to develop AI.

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Trump-Xi Summit and the AI focus

During his visit to the White House, the Chinese president also took part in a state dinner, which was attended by some of the most high-powered officials and politicians from both the US and China.

Several of America's best-known tech CEOs, including Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and OpenAI's Sam Altman, were present at the dinner.

As per a statement from the Chinese foreign affairs ministry, Trump and Xi also agreed to establish a new dialogue on "super intelligence" and create a communication channel for incidents related to AI.

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Along with this, the ministry added that the two sides agreed to establish a bilateral AI dialogue to discuss the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence, with the next exchange scheduled for November.

President Xi also reiterated that China and the US should draw on each other’s strengths rather than guard against each other in AI, while working together to prevent misuse and abuse of the technology.