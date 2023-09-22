Winnipeg police confirm Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke’s death

Canadian police have confirmed that the victim of a shooting in the city of Winnipeg on Thursday was alleged gangster and Khalistani extremist 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke.

A release from the Winnipeg Police Service said its Homicide Unit had identified Gill, originally from Moga in Punjab and associated with another major gang figure Arsh Dalla, and “notifications to family members have been made.”

“The investigation is ongoing,” the release added.

In an earlier release, also on Thursday, police in the capital of the province of Manitoba said that on Wednesday, at approximately 10 am, officers “responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area.”

It said that North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, attended a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they located a deceased adult male victim. The victim was transported to hospital, where an autopsy is pending.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder nor any motive attributed.

According to reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned, has claimed responsibility for Gill’s killing.

In a post on social media, Bishnoi claimed Gill was “punished for his sins” which allegedly included killings of other gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera.

Duneke, associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang, faced over 20 criminal cases, came to Canada in 2017.

According to reports, Duneke and Dalla, who is also based out of Canada, were attempting to revive the Khalistan Tiger Force or KTF after the killing of its alleged chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Nijjar was gunned down in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara that he headed in the town of Surrey in the province of British Columbia. Nijjar was the principal figure of the secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice or SFJ in the province. That killing has already ruptured ties between India and Canada as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there were “credible” allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s violent death.

