Woman gets hundreds of packages by mistake, Amazon initially refuses to take back

A woman in western New York had been receiving packages from e-commerce platform Amazon at her doorsteps that she didn’t order and the e-commerce platform initially even refused to retrieve those items. At first, Jillian Cannan thought her business partner had ordered them but the packages were inundated with items that she didn’t want.

The woman contacted Amazon to inform them about the mistake so that they can take those packages back. She even posted the situation on her Facebook page to get the attention of the community and local media, thinking it was either a scam or someone was trying to clear their warehouse.

"When I first started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and give them back, but they explained to me that they were officially mine to keep since they had been delivered to my home," NBC News quoted Cannan as saying.

Cannan wrote on Facebook that a woman had accused her of staging empty packages for “[five] minutes of fame”, adding that the woman must be fuming after a local news channel covered the story and showed the packages were full of silicone support frames to use inside face masks in both adult and children's sizes.

Cannan said that her kids took packs of brackets to the school for their classmates and “found a use for 50 out of the 50,000 brackets.”

Amazon was finally able to trace the original owner and told Cannan that she would have to keep the items already delivered along with over 1,000 boxes that were already in transit. After a few days of back-and-forth, Amazon finally agreed to take back the shipments and gave the family the option to donate, keep, or dispose of.

“I want to apologize for the trouble this recent situation has caused you and your family. I can only imagine how this moment in time has impacted your lives,” Amazon’s executive customer relations wrote to Cannan, as per the screenshot of the email posted on her Facebook page.

Cannan decided to use the brackets to create mask kits for patients at the local children's hospital.

The story also made it to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.