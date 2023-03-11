Women entitled to swim topless in Berlin’s public pools, city authorities rule

Women in Berlin will soon be free to bathe topless in public swimming pools, following a ruling by the city’s authorities - triggered by a row after a woman, who was thrown out from an open-air pool for sunbathing topless, fought the humiliation legally.

A second incident also occurred in December when another woman, while bathing at an indoor pool in the German capital city, was asked to cover up, British broadcaster BBC reported. The city authorities, acknowledging the discrimination against women, hence said that all pool visitors in Berlin were now entitled to go topless.

To foreign visitors, the sight of naked Germans in public spaces including lakes and parks might come as a surprise, but the country’s culture, on contrary, considers public nudity appropriate and healthy in some settings, BBC said. Propagators of ‘Freikörperkultur’ - free body culture have welcomed the decision. In the country’s culture, some believe ‘Freikörperkultur’ promotes harmony with nature and the concept of public nudity dates back to the 19th century.

In the past, the issue surrounding weather and drawing a line to what degree municipal swimming pools should decide on this matter, has remained a headache for authorities. Last summer, Göttingen in Lower Saxony and Siegen in North Rhine Westphalia went ahead to revoke restrictions on women going topless in pools, BBC said.

Following the decision, Berlin's swimming pool operator, the Berliner Bäderbetriebe (BBB) has not actually changed its rules. It insists that bathing suits must cover the genitals. However, it clarified that this rule applies to everyone, irrespective of their gender.

