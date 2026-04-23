Woodstock shooting: Suspect dead, cop injured in Georgia shooting; when will Interstate 57 open? First details

A shooting was reported in Woodstock, Georgia on Wednesday, which involved the police. The incident along Interstate 575 led to it being shut down for hours.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is present at the Woodstock shooting scene. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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The shootout ended with the suspect dead and one officer injured, as per a local reporter. Cops noted that the suspect had fled a traffic stop on I-575, and fired at officers. A Woodstock officer in turn returned fire, and hit the suspect. The officer's injury has been described as non-life threatening, as per the reporter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is present at the scene, as per reports. The shooting reportedly took place near the I-575 North exit ramp at Towne Lake Parkway, which is Exit 8. GBI noted that Woodstock Police had asked them to investigate the matter, which is the norm if an officer is involved in the shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting. No suspect details have been released yet either. When will Interstate 575 open? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting. No suspect details have been released yet either. When will Interstate 575 open? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Interstate 575 has reportedly partially opened now, after being shut for hours due to the shooting. However, it has not been opened fully and drivers were urged to get off at Highway 92 or to keep going on north to Ridgewalk Parkway before I-575 reopened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interstate 575 has reportedly partially opened now, after being shut for hours due to the shooting. However, it has not been opened fully and drivers were urged to get off at Highway 92 or to keep going on north to Ridgewalk Parkway before I-575 reopened. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said that I-575 North exit ramp to Towne Lake Parkway is closed and is likely to remain that way for ‘an extended period of time’. Georgia Department of Transportation also noted that the exit is shut down because of the shooting. Woodstock shooting report sparks fears {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said that I-575 North exit ramp to Towne Lake Parkway is closed and is likely to remain that way for ‘an extended period of time’. Georgia Department of Transportation also noted that the exit is shut down because of the shooting. Woodstock shooting report sparks fears {{/usCountry}}

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The news of the shooting in Woodstock sparked a whole array of reactions. Several people rushed to express concern. “I hope you have an RV at this point. These shootings are non stop everywhere,” one person wrote. Another added “Be safe out there! This world has gone.”

Yet another said “This is a mile from my house. Be safe out there!”. A person also detailed how the shooting incident had taken place very close to their route of travel and wrote “that is the exit my family gets off of to go home we saw police on the exit ramp praying for all involved keep us updated thank u.”

Visuals from the scene were shared as well. It showed the area cordoned off and police vehicles present.

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Meanwhile, one person slammed the law and order situation and wrote “This is what happens when Woodstock leadership aspires to turn Woodstock into the crapshow Marietta has become. If ever public transportation comes, that'll complete the transformation into turd land. I hope the officer is ok.”.

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Another added “I hope the officer is okay !!! Hope the thug got what was coming to him!!!.” Many others also joined in to ask if the law enforcement officials were doing okay and were safe after the reported shooting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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