Home / World News / 'Working on fixing a problem': Twitter says services down for some users
world news

'Working on fixing a problem': Twitter says services down for some users

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 08:37 AM IST
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," Twitter said in a tweet.(REUTERS)

Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter inc. tiwtter
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP