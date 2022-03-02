Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Bank preparing $3 billion support package for war-hit Ukraine
world news

World Bank preparing $3 billion support package for war-hit Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: The IMF board could consider as early as next week Ukraine’s request for emergency money through the Rapid Financing Instrument, the Washington-based institutions said.
The World Bank’s board will consider a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted this week.(Reuters)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Bloomberg |

The World Bank is preparing $3 billion in funding for Ukraine as it works with the International Monetary Fund work to support the country following its invasion by Russia.

The World Bank’s board will consider a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted this week, followed by $200 million in support for health and education, the two institutions said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The IMF board could consider as early as next week Ukraine’s request for emergency money through the Rapid Financing Instrument, the Washington-based institutions said. That would come mostly without the conditions on the borrower country normally required by the fund.

The IMF also said that it continues to work on a review of Ukraine’s 2020 loan, $2.2 billion of which remains to pay out. Board members last week questioned whether they have leeway under fund rules to approve more disbursements based on the political and economic uncertainty caused by the war, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Coordinated international action will be crucial to mitigate risks and navigate the treacherous period ahead,” the institutions said. “This crisis affects the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, and we offer them our full support.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis world bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP