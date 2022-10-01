Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid amid Russian invasion

World Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid amid Russian invasion

world news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:17 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine War: The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530 million in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the United Kingdom ($500 million) and the Kingdom of Denmark ($30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Read more: Japan PM dials Ukraine's Zelensky: ‘Told him Russian referendums will…’

Of the total aid of $13 billion to Ukraine to date, $11 billion has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100 billion, said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world bank russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP