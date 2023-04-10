World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, significance, theme

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of German physician Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. This day is marked to celebrate and honour homeopathy and its contributions in treating the patients across the globe.

World Homeopathy Day history:

Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy was born in Paris on April 10, 1755. While practising, he found that in order to treat a patient's sickness, the ingredients that cause the disease's symptoms must be administered.

He developed the principle of 'similia similibus curentur', meaning 'let like cure like', in the late 18th century. Thus, homeopathy works on the principle of "like cures like".

This year will be the 268th birth anniversary of Dr Hahnemann.

World Homeopathy Day significance:

Homeopathy is a holistic approach to healing that involves substances to stimulate the body's natural healing processes.

The day aims to create awareness about the effectiveness of homoeopathy in treating various health conditions. It has been used for centuries to treat diseases like allergies, asthma, depression or anxiety. Homoeopathy medicines are made from natural ingredients like minerals, plants, and animals.

The day seeks to raise awareness of homeopathy as a medical system and work towards increasing it practice.

World Homeopathy Day theme:

Every year a particular theme is chosen to celebrate the World Homeopathy Day. This year, the theme is "One Health, One Family." It aims to promote the homoeopathic treatment among the people through the neighbourhood family physicians.

The Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under AYUSH ministry will conduct an event on Monday to celebrate the occasion. Last year, the theme for World Homeopathy Day was 'Homeopathy: People's Choice for Wellness'.

Several programs and events based on the themes are conducted across the world to raise awareness about homoeopathy and its medicines.

Homeopathy in India:

Homeopathy is one of the widely practised and popular medical systems in the country. India is one of the biggest homoeopathic medicine manufacturers and traders globally. Homoeopathy is as popular as Ayurveda in India, both of which fall under the purview of the AYUSH ministry.

