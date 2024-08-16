‘World is on the brink of a third world war’, Russian MP issues a big threat over Ukraine's incursion aided by the west

Russian parliamentary deputy, Mikhail Sheremet, has made a chilling statement on the back of growing war offensive along the Russian-Ukraine border. Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi(REUTERS)

He has warned that the world is edging closer to a potential World War III due to the Western-backed Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. Sheremet, who is a member of Russia's defence committee, claims involvement of Western military equipment and foreign participation in the attack on Russian soil signifies a dire escalation that could lead to global conflict.

Earlier on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed a pledge to deepen cooperation with Russia and expressed confidence that Moscow would be victorious in its "holy war for peace and justice".

‘World is on the brink of a third world war’, claims Russia

"Considering the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure and irrefutable proof of foreigners' participation in the attack on Russian territory, one could come to the conclusion that the world is on the brink of a third world war," RIA quoted deputy Mikhail Sheremet as saying.

This incursion, which began on August 6, has seen Ukrainian forces making significant advances, pushing deep into Russian territory and forcing the evacuation of over 200,000 people.

Sheremet's comments, reported by Russia's RIA news agency, reflect growing fears within Moscow that the conflict is no longer a regional issue but one that could spiral into a global catastrophe, considering Ukraine is being aided by Western countries led by United States. He pointed to the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western-made ammunition and missiles in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and what he described as "irrefutable proof" of foreign involvement in the assault on Russian soil as evidence that the world is edging closer to a full-scale war.

Russia has accused NATO and Western intelligence agencies of Ukraine incursion

The gravity of the situation was further echoed by Nikolai Patrushev, a close aide to President Vladimir Putin, who in an interview with Izvestia newspaper accused NATO and Western intelligence agencies of orchestrating the incursion. Although no concrete evidence was provided to substantiate these claims, the rhetoric highlights the increasing paranoia within the Kremlin and its efforts to frame the conflict as a broader confrontation with the West.

The growing escalation in the Kursk region

This incursion represents the largest foreign attack on Russian territory since World War II, with Ukrainian forces claiming to have seized control of over 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements, including the strategic town of Sudzha. The offensive has marked a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, breaking months of setbacks for Ukraine's military and demonstrating Kyiv's capability to strike deep into Russian territory.

In response to these advances, Moscow has scrambled to reinforce its defences, particularly in the neighbouring Belgorod region, and has announced the recapture of at least one village in the Kursk region. The sudden intensity of the fighting has led to widespread displacement, with more than 120,000 Russians evacuated from the border areas.