World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal as a major diplomatic breakthrough for Middle East

World leaders on Monday welcomed the peace deal announced between the United States and Iran, describing it as a major diplomatic breakthrough that could help restore stability in West Asia, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ease economic pressures caused by months of conflict in the region.

The deal, expected to be formally signed later this week, is being viewed by many world leaders as a significant opportunity to reduce tensions in West Asia. (AP/AFP)

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Follow| US-Iran war news LIVE: Peace deal ‘now complete’, signing set for June 19 in Switzerland

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump and supported by mediators led by Pakistan, drew praise from Qatar, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, with leaders urging all parties to implement the deal fully and pursue lasting peace through dialogue.

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomed the agreement and praised the role played by regional and international actors in facilitating the understanding.

"We welcome the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a post on X, adding that Qatar looked forward to future negotiations being conducted in a "positive and constructive spirit."

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the memorandum as "an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally." The ministry also commended Pakistan and other stakeholders for helping de-escalate tensions and bring the two sides closer together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the memorandum as "an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally." The ministry also commended Pakistan and other stakeholders for helping de-escalate tensions and bring the two sides closer together. {{/usCountry}}

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also hailed the development, calling it "an important development for establishing peace and tranquillity in our region."

"I sincerely hope that this news, which the entire world has long needed, will pave the way for the establishment of a lasting environment of peace and security in our region," Erdogan said. He also cautioned against provocations and thanked Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for supporting diplomatic efforts.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer termed the agreement "a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz."

"I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough," Starmer said. He stressed the need for full implementation of the memorandum and reiterated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.

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Starmer added that the United Kingdom stood ready to support technical negotiations and maritime security efforts, including mine-clearance operations in coordination with international partners.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also welcomed the agreement, describing it as a diplomatic achievement with significant global implications.

"I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East," Merz said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the rapid implementation of the agreement and emphasised the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions.

"This agreement must enable the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said, noting that France and the United Kingdom were prepared to support international efforts to restore maritime traffic.

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Macron also said the agreement should lead to broader negotiations addressing Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes as well as regional security concerns.

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The international reaction followed Trump's announcement that the US-Iran deal had been completed.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government played a key mediating role, announced that the peace agreement had been reached after intensive talks and that both sides had agreed to permanently end military operations, including in Lebanon.

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"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland," Sharif said, thanking Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their contributions to the diplomatic process.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

According to Sharif, mediators will now facilitate a series of pre-implementation meetings before the formal signing, laying the groundwork for technical negotiations and the implementation of the agreement.

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The deal, expected to be formally signed later this week, is being viewed by many world leaders as a significant opportunity to reduce tensions in West Asia, revive global trade routes and create conditions for long-term regional peace and stability.

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