World Ozone Day 2019: Significance,history and importance

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:40 IST

The Ozone layer or also known as Ozone shield, a delicate layer of gas, in the Earth’s stratosphere absorbs most of the Sun’s ultraviolet rays. These rays can cause a numerous skin diseases. In the last few years, the ozone layer has depleted extensively.

On September 16, 1987, the United Nations and 45 other countries signed the Montreal Protocol, on substances that deplete the Ozone layer. Every year this day is celebrated as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone layer.

The purpose of the Montreal Protocol is to protect the Ozone layer by reducing the production of substances that are supposed to be responsible for Ozone layer depletion.

Ozone Day theme of this year: 32 years and healing

This year’s theme celebrates over three decades of international cooperator to protect the Ozone layer and the climate under the Montreal Protocol.

Around 99 percent of ozone-depleting chemicals in refrigerators, air-cooling systems and other products have already been phased-out because of the Montreal Protocol.

On September 16, 2009, the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol became the first treaties in the history of the United Nations to achieve universal ratification.

The United Nations urges the world to support the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol is legally binding and came into force from 1 January 2019. The amendment aims to phase out Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a family of potent greenhouse gases by the late 2040s.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:39 IST