World Population Day 2021: Theme, history and significance

World Population Day is observed every year on July 11. The main purpose of this day is to draw attention towards the issues arising out of rising population across the globe. India has the world’s second-largest populace after China.

The United Nations has sent up a population fund (UNFPA) and a population division to plan programmes and coordinate with other agencies in order to highlight and disseminate information about population control measures.

History of World Population Day

The World Population Day was established by the United Nations in 1989, buoyed by the interest the Five Billion Day celebrated in 1987. A resolution to the effect was passed, and the dayw as first marked on July 11, 1990. In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to continue observing World Population Day to enhance awareness about population issues, including their relations to the environment.

Significance of World Population Day

The World Population Day is observed with the goal of highlighting the difficulties created by overpopulation and raising awareness about how overpopulation may harm the ecosystem and progress of humanity.

Theme of World Population Day 2021

This year, the theme of World Population Day 2021 is 'the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on fertility'. It will be observed to shed more light on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on sexual and reproductive health and reproductive behaviour globally. It is organised by the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).